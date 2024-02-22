India launch date of Oppo F25 Pro 5G announced: Details

Mumbai: The India launch date of Oppo F25 Pro 5G has announced. The Oppo F23 5G will be placed in the Rs. 25,000 price segment and is confirmed to launch in India on February 29 in a Lava Red colour option.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is protected by Panda Glass. It has a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and a thickness of 7.54mm. It sports a triple rear camera unit placed in two vertically aligned circular modules. The setup comprises a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 112-degree field of vision, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it carries a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout that houses a 32-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian benchmark indices end higher

The Oppo Reno 11F 5G could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. The phone would be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.