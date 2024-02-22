Indian actress Trisha files defamation case against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju

Indian actress Trisha has initiated legal action against former AIADMK leader AV Raju following his derogatory remarks about her.

Trisha took to her social media account on Thursday, February 22, to announce the defamation case.

Previously, Trisha had condemned the politician on social media, sharing a statement on X platform which denounced individuals resorting to low tactics for attention-seeking purposes. She assured her followers that necessary and stringent measures would be taken, indicating that all future actions would be handled by her legal team.

Raju allegedly made inappropriate comments about the actress during a recent press briefing, resulting in widespread condemnation on social media.

Subsequently, AV Raju was expelled from AIADMK on February 17 due to violations of party regulations.

In November 2023, Trisha’s co-star from the movie Leo, Mansoor Ali Khan, sparked controversy by claiming he missed an opportunity to film an intimate scene with Trisha. After facing backlash, Khan issued a public apology to Trisha in Tamil. Eventually, he filed a defamation lawsuit against Trisha, Khusboo Sundar, and Chiranjeevi.

In terms of her professional endeavors, Trisha is set to appear alongside Ajith in the upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi.