Intel announces its ambitious plans to regain dominance in the semiconductor industry

During a technology conference held in San Jose, California, Intel made a bold declaration of its intentions to regain supremacy within the semiconductor realm, aiming to surpass its primary rival, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

The chip manufacturer disclosed Microsoft’s intentions to engage its services for the production of a tailor-made computing chip, signaling a significant advancement in Intel’s quest to secure substantial foundry orders.

With the introduction of its Intel 18A manufacturing technology, the company sets its sights on reclaiming the title of manufacturing the world’s swiftest chips from TSMC. Furthermore, Intel plans to extend this lead into 2026 with the rollout of Intel 14A.

Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s CEO, who established the deadline of 2025 to regain the chipmaking crown when he assumed leadership three years ago, conveyed optimism regarding the company’s trajectory.

This strategic maneuver not only underscores Intel’s unwavering resolve but also underscores its preparedness to harness state-of-the-art technologies to fulfill the ever-evolving demands of the market. For decades, Intel has upheld its position by exclusively fabricating chips for its own purposes, utilizing its sophisticated manufacturing capabilities to steer the industry in terms of performance.