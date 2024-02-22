iQoo Neo 9 Pro launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: iQoo Neo 9 Pro was launched in India on Thursday. The premium midrange smartphone is offered in two colours- in Conqueror Black and Fiery Red. iQoo Neo 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration and the handset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost Rs. 39,999. The smartphone will go on sale in India at 12pm (noon) on Friday via Amazon and the iQoo e-store, while customers who pre-booked the phone can purchase it today at 1pm.

Customers can also avail of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank discounts that reduce the price of the handset by Rs. 2,000. A promotion that will run until February 26 will lower the price by an additional Rs. 1,000.

A third variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will also be available for purchase on March 21, priced at Rs. 35,999 — the company’s sale offers will lower the price of this model by Rs. 2,000.

Also Read: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 4 crore and iPhones

The dual SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 14 that is based on Android 14. This is the first Neo series handset to receive 3 years of OS updates and a fourth year of security updates. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate in day-to-day use and 144Hz refresh rate while gaming. It also features iQoo’s Wet Touch technology that allows users to perform certain tasks with wet hands. The Neo 9 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

There are two rear cameras on the iQoo Neo 9 Pro — a 50-megapixel camera with a 1/1.49-inch Sony IMX920 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera with a OmniVision OV08D10 sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. For video calls and selfies, is equipped with a 16-megapixel camera with a Samsung S5K3P9SP04-FGX9 sensor and an f/2.5 aperture.

Connectivity options on this smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and gyroscope.The iQoo Neo 9 Pro features an optical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging