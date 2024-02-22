Irregularities uncovered in Kerala village office raids by vigilance

During a series of statewide raids conducted by the vigilance department on Monday, significant irregularities were uncovered in the operations of certain village offices in Kerala. In Thiruvananthapuram district alone, 437 applications submitted through the e-district portal were discovered to be pending. Similar instances of negligence were observed across various other districts including Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha.

Numerous village offices were found to have delayed processing applications, citing the need for mandatory physical inspections of the relevant sites. Additionally, some offices were accused of disregarding seniority while processing applications, while others had pending requests for land conversion. Furthermore, inadequate maintenance of complaint registers was noted in many offices, with specific instances of corruption highlighted, such as the intentional delay of applications and solicitation of bribes by village officials at certain locations like the Thiruvaniyoor village office in Ernakulam and the Perumbaikkad village office in Kottayam.