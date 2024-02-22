Launch date of Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra smartphone announced: Details

New Delhi: Taiwanese tech giant Asus has announced the launch date of the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra smartphone. The company will unveil its flagship phone at an online launch event on March 14 at 8 PM Taipei time, which would be 5:30 PM in India. The brand has yet not revealed its India launch plans.

Earlier on June 29, 2023, the Asus Zenfone 10 made its official global debut. However, the Asus Zenfone 10 has not been launched in India yet.

The smartphone boasts a 5.92-inch touchscreen Super AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels (HD+), ensuring vibrant visuals and crisp clarity. Safeguarding this display is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection.

The handset runs on Android 13. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is backed by a 4300 mAh non-removable battery. It is offered in Starry Blue, Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Eclipse Red, and Comet White colours.