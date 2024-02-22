Los Angeles Police releases footage of an encounter in which a man with a plastic fork was shot and killed

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has publicly disclosed body-camera footage capturing a fatal incident wherein officers shot and killed a man who was holding a plastic fork. The occurrence, which transpired on February 3 within a warehouse situated in downtown Los Angeles, is now subject to scrutiny to determine whether the involved officer followed protocols governing the use of lethal force.

The individual fatally shot in the encounter has been identified as Jason Lee Maccani, aged 36. The released footage portrays Maccani being confronted by a group of approximately six police officers within the corridor of the building.

The officers are seen instructing the man to approach them with his arms raised, a directive initially adhered to by Maccani. However, despite initially complying, Maccani proceeds to advance while maintaining clenched fists, holding an object perceived by the officers to be a screwdriver. Despite the officers’ attempts to subdue him, Maccani persists in his movements, resulting in the failure of their efforts.