Maruti Suzuki announces offers up to Rs 50,000 on Nexa cars: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Maruti Suzuki India is furnishing offers, including customer discount, exchange or scrappage bonus, and corporate discount, of up to Rs 50,000 on cars sold through its Nexa channel.

The Nexa portfolio of the carmaker includes the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara, XL6 and Invicto. Other than the XL6 and the Invicto, there are offers on all the models.

Below are the model-wise February offers on Nexa cars.

Model Total Maximum Offer

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rs 44,000

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rs 37,000

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Rs 28,000

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rs 40,000

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rs 3,000

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rs 50,000

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the entry-level Nexa car priced between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The largest-selling premium hatchback in India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, sits in the price bracket of Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes in the price range of Rs 9.40 lakh to Rs 12.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at Rs 7.51 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara can be had from 10.80 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh (ex-showroom).