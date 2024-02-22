NASA warns that the major cities of the United States are sinking

NASA images reveal that rising sea levels are posing a threat not only to the East Coast of the United States but are also causing some major cities in the country, such as New York and Baltimore, to actually sink.

A team of scientists, funded by NASA and operating at Virginia Tech’s Earth Observation and Innovation Lab, has discovered that this geographic issue is progressing at a pace that puts infrastructure, farmland, and wetlands, relied upon by tens of millions of coastal residents, in jeopardy.

By analyzing satellite data and GPS sensors, the scientists have been able to track the movement of the coastline. Their findings indicate that areas of major cities like Norfolk and Baltimore, as well as regions in New York and Virginia, have experienced significant subsidence between 2007 and 2020. On average, the land has sunk by 1 to 2 millimeters annually. Moreover, certain counties in Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Georgia have observed land subsidence occurring at double or triple this rate.