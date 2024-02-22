National Science Day 2024: Everything you need to know

New Delhi: National Science Day is observed every year on February 28. The day is celebrated to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’. Indian physicist Sir C. V. Raman invented the ‘Raman Effect’ on 28 February 1928. For his discovery, Sir C.V. Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. The government of India honoured him with the Bharat Ratna in the year 1954.

Dr CV Raman was a renowned scientist who had a bachelor’s and master’s in Physics from the Presidency College in Madras. The Raman effect is a phenomenon in which light undergoes a change in wavelength as it passes through a medium.

When molecules deflect light beams, the Raman Effect occurs, which causes a change in wavelength. When a beam of light traverses a dust-free, transparent sample of a chemical compound, a small fraction of the light emerges in directions other than that of the incident (incoming) beam. Most of this scattered light is of unchanged wavelength. There is, however, a small portion that has wavelengths different from those of the incident light; this is due to the Raman effect.

In recognition of this discovery, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) proposed that National Science Day be celebrated on February 28 each year. February 28th was formally declared National Science Day in 1986, marking the first official celebration in 1987.

The theme of this year’s r National Science Day is ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh released the theme for the ‘National Science Day 2024’.

This theme for National Science Day emphasizes the importance of homegrown solutions to address societal challenges and foster overall well-being. It reflects a strategic focus on promoting public appreciation for science, technology, and innovation, highlighting the accomplishments of Indian scientists

In celebration of National Science Day, there are public speeches, science movies, science exhibitions, and events based on science themes and concepts.