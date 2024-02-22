Nothing to launch CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds in India: Details

Mumbai: Nothing will launch its CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds in India. Both the audio products will be launched alongside the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a. According to the company’s website, the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds will make their debut in India on March 5 at 5pm. The Nothing Phone 2a, is also scheduled to make its debut in India on the same date. These products will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

The CMF Neckband Pro will be equipped with five microphones that are used for AI-assisted noise cancellation during calls. The device supports up to 50dB of hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC).

Also Read; India launch date of Oppo F25 Pro 5G announced: Details

The CMF Buds will be equipped with a 12.4mm driver with bio fibre and custom TPU materials. This TWS headset also offers ANC support.

Both the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds will be supported via the Nothing X app and offer five bass levels as part of the firm’s Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, via a slider.