PARAKH Prepares for NAS Foundational Learning Study to Evaluate School Learning Levels

PARAKH, the national assessment regulator, outlines its plans for 2024, which include conducting the National Achievement Survey (NAS) and the Foundational Learning Study (FLS). These assessments aim to adhere to international standards, refine assessment methods, and enhance stakeholder capacity building. The organization, in its second year, focuses on these initiatives to improve educational assessments and elevate India’s education system to global standards.

With ETS as its technical partner, PARAKH aims to ensure continuous improvement in educational assessments. Last year, PARAKH established a comprehensive framework for student assessment and conducted the First State Educational Achievement Survey (SEAS) involving over 84 lakh students. The NAS, conducted every three years, assesses competencies at third, fifth, and eighth-grade levels, while the FLS evaluates foundational literacy and numeracy skills through school-based assessments.

PARAKH’s efforts align with the competency-based assessment outlined in NEP-2020. It seeks to create equivalence among state school boards, collaborating with boards, state governments, and SCERTs for this purpose. The recent presentation by PARAKH highlighted plans for improving learning outcomes, emphasizing the importance of meaningful and relevant learning assessments through a participatory approach, as stated by Indrani Bhaduri, the organization’s head.