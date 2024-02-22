PhonePe launches made-in-India Indus Appstore

Mumbai: Leading fintech platform owned by Walmart , PhonePe has launched Indus Appstore. The Indus Appstore is a made-in-India Android app store. It will compete with Google Play Store.

The app store will be available in English and 12 Indian languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi and Tamil. Several known brands have already listed their apps on the Indus Appstore. The names on the list include Flipkart, Ixigo, Domino’s Pizza, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Snapdeal, JioMart, Bajaj Finserv, TOI, and Wow Skincare. It is also collaborating with game developers such as A23 Rummy, Gameskraft, Dream11, Rummy Passion, and Nazara Technologies.

The Indus Appstore had promised zero commission for in-app purchases on the platform. The app stores by Google and Apple charge between 15 percent and 25 percent commission for in-app purchases, in addition to other charges.

According to app intelligence firm data.ai, Indians spent about 1.19 trillion hours on mobile apps in 2023, up from 954 billion hours in 2021. India is also the world’s largest market in terms of app downloads.

‘Indus Appstore allows Indian consumers to download over 2 lakh mobile apps and games, across 45 categories. Users will be able to discover these apps conveniently in 12 Indian languages, thereby catering to 95% of Indians’ language preferences. The app store also offers a brand new short-video based discovery feature, to make new app discovery more engaging for consumers,’ PhonePe said in a statement.

In a global first move, Indus Appstore allows app and game developers to choose any 3rd-party payment gateway for in-app billing, and they will not be charged any commission if they use an external payment gateway.