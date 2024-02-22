Rahul to address rally in Patna

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to join forces with RJD president Lalu Prasad and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury for a large-scale rally scheduled for March 3 in this city. The announcement was made during a joint press conference attended by leaders of the Mahagathbandhan, including state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and his RJD counterpart Jagadanand Singh. The event, titled ‘Jan Vishwas Maha-rally’, will take place at the historic Gandhi Maidan and is expected to feature speeches from Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad’s son and political successor, who recently accompanied Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav, who faced the loss of the deputy chief minister’s post following a political reversal by JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, is currently on a tour of the state under the banner of ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’. The rally is anticipated to draw other prominent figures including CPI general secretary D Raja and Dipankar Bhattacharya of the CPI (ML) Liberation.