Rakul Preet Singh ties knot with Jackky Bhagnani in Goa

Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani exchanged vows in Goa at a luxurious hotel on Wednesday. The couple embraced both Punjabi and Sindhi traditions during their marriage ceremony, which was attended by close family members and industry colleagues, including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

In a picturesque setting, Singh, 33, donned an elegant pastel lehenga, while Bhagnani, 39, chose a sophisticated beige sherwani. The newlyweds shared glimpses of their special day on social media, expressing their joy and gratitude. Bhagnani also surprised Singh with a touching gift—a personalized song titled ‘Bin Tere,’ penned, composed, and sung by the actor-producer himself. Numerous Bollywood luminaries graced the occasion, adding to the festive atmosphere of the celebration, including Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D’Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar, and Esha Deol.