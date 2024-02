Ramadan 2024: UAE retailer slashes prices of 10,000 items, offers Dh5,000 gift cards

Sharjah: The Sharjah Cooperative Society has reduced prices of nearly 10,000 items. The decision was taken as part of its Ramadan initiatives.

The Sharjah Cooperative Society said that nearly 80 per cent of these items are essential food products and are available across its 67 branches located throughout the emirate. Prices on key grocery items such as cooking oil, flour and rice will see reductions by up to 75 per cent.

It has allocated Dh35 million for the holy month of Ramadan in 2024. In addition, weekly offers will introduce further discounts on items beyond the initial 10,000, starting from February 22.

Also Read: National Science Day 2024: Everything you need to know

The campaign also features grand giveaways, including two Suzuki Dzire cars each week, 30 furniture gift cards valued at Dh5,000 each, and 32 shopping gift cards worth Dh1,000, for shoppers spending Dh300 or more.

Three types of food baskets, ranging from Dh99 to Dh399, will also be made available for purchase for donation. Distribution of donated baskets will be handled in collaboration with Sharjah Charity.

On Tuesday, Dubai-based retailer Union Coop also announced discounts of up to 75 per cent on 4,000 items between 50 per cent to 75 per cent.