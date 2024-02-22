Report: Chinese technology firm I-Soon hacks Indian government offices

Media reports have revealed a significant data breach allegedly perpetrated by a Chinese technology company, I-Soon, raising concerns about security lapses in Indian government offices. According to expert analysis of a large-scale data leak, Indian government institutions, along with entities in various other countries, were targeted in a cyber intrusion attributed to I-Soon. The leaked documents purportedly linked to I-Soon unveil the scope of the breach, indicating a sophisticated operation that infiltrated numerous foreign governments, social media platforms, and personal computing systems.

Security firms SentinelLabs and Malwarebytes, scrutinizing the leaked data, have uncovered evidence of I-Soon’s infiltration into more than a dozen governments, as well as democratic institutions in Hong Kong, universities, and even the NATO military alliance. While the specific details of the leaked data have not been disclosed, they were reportedly made available last week on GitHub by an anonymous party, providing unprecedented insights into China’s evolving cyber espionage capabilities, as assessed by analysts at SentinelLabs.

According to findings by Malwarebytes, I-Soon’s targets extended beyond India to encompass government bodies in Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea, among others.