Reports: At least one dead, 8 injured in terror attack in West Bank

According to reports from the Times of Israel, a terror incident occurred in the West Bank on Thursday (Feb 22), resulting in the death of at least one individual and injuries to eight others after three assailants opened fire on multiple vehicles near a Jewish settlement.

Elo Bin, the director of Magen David Adom (MDA), revealed that among the casualties were three individuals critically wounded and two with moderate injuries. The victims were reportedly gathered near the az-Za’ayyem checkpoint, situated between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim, when the gunmen initiated the attack.

The perpetrators, armed with automatic weapons, disembarked from their vehicle and commenced firing upon vehicles caught in a traffic jam along the route toward Jerusalem, as stated by authorities. Prompt response from security forces ensued, resulting in the neutralization of two assailants, while the third attempted to flee the scene briefly before being located and subsequently apprehended by police following extensive searches in the vicinity.

Law enforcement officers recovered assault rifles, improvised submachine guns, and a grenade from the apprehended gunmen, who have been identified as residents of the Bethlehem area, according to the Israeli Police.