Stock Market: Indian benchmark indices end higher

Mumbai: In a volatile session the Indian benchmark indices ended higher. At close, BSE Sensex was up 535.15 points or 0.74 percent at 73,158.24. NSE Nifty ended at 22,217.50, up 162.50 points or 0.74 percent.

About 1591 shares advanced, 1685 shares declined, and 77 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Eicher Motors, ITC and Coal India. Top losers were IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hero MotoCorp

Also Read: iQoo Neo 9 Pro launched in India: Price, Specifications

On the sectoral front, Auto, Capital Goods, Metal, Power, Information Technologies and Telecom up 1 percent each. However, bank index ended marginally lower. BSE Midcap gained 1 percent and Smallcap index added 0.5 percent.