Study: Diet that mimics fasting can increase your life

A recent study has discovered that adhering to a fasting-mimicking diet (FMD) holds the potential to enhance life quality and prolong it.

According to research published in the journal Nature, FMD has the capacity to “safeguard normal cells while eliminating damaged cells including cancer and autoimmune cells, diminish inflammation, stimulate multi-system regeneration, and prolong longevity.”

What exactly is a fasting-mimicking diet (FMD)? As outlined by US News, an FMD represents a less daunting method of dieting that doesn’t necessitate complete food abstinence. Instead, it involves a low-calorie regimen devised to emulate water-only fasting.

Effectively, it deceives your body into perceiving it is fasting. Typically, FMD is observed for a duration of five days. The diet was formulated by the laboratory of Valter Longo, a professor at the USC Leonard Davis School.

Quoting Kristine Dilley, a registered dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, the publication details the dietary approach to be followed while undergoing FMD:

On the initial day, individuals are advised to consume 1,100 calories, with approximately 11 percent sourced from protein, 46 percent from fat, and 43 percent from carbohydrates.

From Day 2 to Day 4, the caloric intake should be limited to about 725 calories, comprising nine percent protein, 44 percent fat, and 47 percent carbohydrates.

During this period, the emphasis lies on a diet that is low in calories, protein, and carbohydrates, while being high in unsaturated fats.

Throughout the process, individuals must ensure they consume a minimum of 70 ounces (approximately 2.1 liters) of water. For optimal outcomes, it is recommended to adhere to the diet once a month, repeated three times.