Tamil Release Date Announced for Mammootty’s ‘Bramayugam’

Mammootty’s latest Malayalam venture, “Bramayugam,” has garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences following its initial release. The film, featuring the actor in a darker role, is set to hit Tamil screens on February 23, just a week after its Malayalam premiere. Simultaneously, it will also see releases in Telugu and Kannada.

Critics have lauded the film’s unique blend of folklore and horror, particularly praising director Rahul’s ability to evoke a constant sense of fear and tension. With Mammootty’s compelling portrayal adding depth to the narrative, “Bramayugam” promises a chilling experience for viewers. Penned by Rahul Sadasivan, with dialogues crafted by acclaimed novelist TD Ramakrishnan, the film is shot entirely in black and white, enhancing its eerie ambiance. Shehnad Jalal’s cinematography and Christo Xavier’s musical score further contribute to the film’s atmospheric quality.

“Bramayugam” marks the inaugural production of Night Shift Studios, a new venture under Y Not Studios dedicated exclusively to horror thrillers. With its innovative storytelling and stellar cast, the film aims to captivate audiences beyond language barriers and deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.