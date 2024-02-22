These habits can lead to stomach cancer

Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer is the third deadliest cancer. It is also the fifth most common cancer globally. Stomach is a condition formed due to the uncontrolled growth of cells inside the stomach.

Prolonged indigestion or heartburn, unwanted weight loss, abdominal pain, nausea or persistent vomiting, especially with blood, loss of appetite, and difficulty passing stool are a few symptoms of stomach cancer.

It is important that we understand that our habits and lifestyle choices can be the reason behind this critical condition.

Here are 5 habits to avoid:

1. Consuming excess salty foods: Consuming excessively salty foods such as pickled vegetables, smoked meats, and processed snacks increases the inflammation of your stomach lining and, with that, the chances of stomach cancer.

2. Overly smoking: Smoking is an extremely unhealthy practice that weakens your immunity, increasing your body’s vulnerability to many diseases, including cancer.

Also Read: Eat these 5 foods daily to improve digestion

3. Sugary drinks and snacks: Regularly consuming high-sugar-intake beverages and snacks can lead to obesity and stomach cancer.

4. Not eating fruits and vegetables: Cutting down on essential nutrients by not eating the right fruits and vegetables can lead to serious harm.

5. Excessive stress: Chronic stress weakens your immune system and potentially increasing your cancer risk. Indulging in practices to relax and calm down can provide help.

There are stomach cancer risk factors that you can control:

Body weight and exercise: Excessive body weight/obesity can increase your risk for cancer.

Alcohol use: Excessive alcohol use can increase your risk of stomach inflammation and cancer.

Building and maintaining healthy habits can lower your chances of developing gastric cancer:

Discuss symptoms with your doctor: Keep an eye out for heart burn, bloating, and chest/abdomen pain.

Drink less: Avoid excessive alcohol consumption.

Eat a balanced diet: Reduce your intake of salty, highly processed foods and increase how much fresh foods and vegetables you eat.

Get exercise: At least 30 minutes per day, five days per week.

Quit smoking: