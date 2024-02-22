UK medical regulatory body to issue an apology to gay doctors who faced discrimination throughout the years

The General Medical Council (GMC), the UK’s longest-standing medical regulatory body, is preparing to issue a formal apology to gay doctors who endured discrimination due to their sexual orientation over the years.

This step follows a report by The Guardian, which uncovered the GMC’s intention to offer apologies to medical professionals who faced investigations, sanctions, or practice limitations under antiquated laws criminalizing homosexuality. The GMC, tracing its history, conducted ‘fitness checks’ targeting male doctors from 1899 to 1994 based on their sexual orientation.

An internal inquiry revealed that 40 male doctors underwent these checks, leading to at least eight of them being permanently struck off the medical register, effectively ending their careers in medicine. The GMC’s archivist, in collaboration with the medical body’s LGBTQ+ staff network, unearthed records documenting these discriminatory actions. Surprisingly, the most recent instance of a doctor being barred from practicing medicine occurred in 1996, with some doctors facing scrutiny or warnings even beyond that date.

Charlie Massey, the Chief Executive of the GMC, expressed remorse over the organization’s past actions, acknowledging the detrimental impact on the lives and careers of the affected doctors, as reported by the Guardian. Massey highlighted the adverse effects of the GMC’s regulatory measures, which were based on homophobic laws prevailing until the 1980s and beyond.

In an upcoming statement scheduled for Thursday (Feb 22), the GMC will issue a sincere apology, acknowledging the personal and professional harm inflicted due to outdated laws and discriminatory attitudes.

The announcement of the GMC’s apology has been met with appreciation from the Association of LGBTQ+ Doctors and Dentists.