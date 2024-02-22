US gas producers grapple with plummeting prices losses amid a relentless surge in natural gas output

Amid an unrelenting surge in the production of natural gas, American gas producers find themselves wrestling with plummeting prices and increasing losses. Despite endeavors to curtail production, such as shutting down wells and canceling projects, the market remains inundated with supply.

Consequently, the prices of natural gas have plummeted to a 30-year low of $1.59 per thousand cubic feet when adjusted for inflation, severely impacting the profitability of producers. While consumers reap the benefits of cheaper fuel, producers encounter substantial obstacles in maintaining profitability.

BKV Corp, headquartered in Denver, serves as a prime example of the challenges confronted by gas producers in the present circumstances. Despite making significant investments totaling $2.7 billion over a span of five years, which included the acquisition of gas wells and power plants, BKV’s plans for expansion and carbon capture initiatives have been thwarted by the sharp decline in gas prices. The company’s aspirations, such as an initial public offering and carbon joint ventures, have been deferred as it grapples with the adverse market conditions. Christopher Kalnin, BKV’s CEO, has expressed unwavering determination to endure the storm, reiterating the company’s dedication to its long-term objectives.