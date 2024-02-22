Vande Bharat Express Line Extended to Mangaluru

The Railway Ministry has granted approval to extend the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express route to Mangaluru. According to Vivek Kumar Sinha, Joint Director (Coaching) at the Railway Board, the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20631) will operate six days a week, departing from Mangaluru at 6:15 am and arriving in Thiruvananthapuram at 3:05 pm, with the exception of Wednesdays. Conversely, the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Express (Train No. 20632) will run six days a week, departing from Thiruvananthapuram at 4:05 pm and reaching Mangaluru at 12:40 am, excluding Wednesdays. These trains will make stops at various stations en route, including Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode Main, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Kollam.

The extension of the train services is expected to commence at the earliest convenient date. Mangaluru will serve as the primary maintenance hub for these trains. Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who advocated for the extension of the train route, expressed gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for approving the proposal.