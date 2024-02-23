Astrological predictions for today, February 22

Today is Trayodashi date of Magh Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 1:22 pm today. There will be good fortune till 12:12 pm today. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 4.43 pm today.

Aries:

Today will be a busy day for you. You will get success. Today is also a favorable time for financial investment. Whatever work you start today, you will definitely be successful in it. The day is going to be good for those who are associated with government jobs.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Taurus: Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will feel happy by doing any work related to your interest. Any property-related plan will be successful. Do not take any kind of loan or transaction today. Those who have just started their job will get support from their colleagues in the office.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 8

Gemini: Today is going to be a great day for you. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. There is a possibility of a suitable relationship for an unmarried family member. To maintain mental peace and morale, spend some time in solitude or at a spiritual placeYou will definitely get the benefits of your hard work in the future.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 3

Cancer: Today is going to be a great day for you. Today some door of success is going to open for you. Try to complete every task practically. People trying for employment may suddenly get important news. There may also be a good deal related to property. Today you will get full support from family members.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Leo: Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Today, along with receiving a valuable gift from a special person, you will also get proper guidance. Women of this zodiac sign will fulfill their family responsibilities well. Working women will find it easier to maintain coordination with their home business.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Virgo: Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you are going to get relief from some long-standing problem. If there is a desire to change the place, the time is very favourable. Today you can think about starting a new business. Today you will definitely get success in any work.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number- 4

Libra: Today is going to be a good day for you. Today your relations with your brothers will become cordial. People working under this zodiac sign will have more workload.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Scorpio: Today is going to be a better day for you. Today the beginning of your day is going to be very auspicious. You will meet your loved ones.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius: Today has brought new happiness for you. Today is a very good day in terms of income. You will be able to find solutions to every problem with your thinking and intelligence.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn: Today is the day when your health will improve and you will feel a new energy inside you. You will start concentrating on your work with full confidence. It would be better to take all decisions related to this yourself. Business conditions will improve. You will get full support in your work from the employees. There are chances of improvement in relationships with officers.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 4

Aquarius: Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today you will definitely achieve victory in some field. Today is the day to get more results with less hard work, you can make it even better with your hard work.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 8

Pisces: Today will be an auspicious day for you. Today, achieving your goal will be your priority and you will also get success. Students preparing for competitive exams need to work twice as hard.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 5