Biden denounces the recent Alabama court ruling regarding IVF as ‘unacceptable’

President Biden condemned the recent verdict from an Alabama court concerning in vitro fertilization (IVF) as “unacceptable and outrageous,” attributing it to the wider legal landscape formed by the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Biden’s comments emerged following the decision of the Alabama Supreme Court, which accorded rights and protections to cryopreserved embryos, deeming them “children,” thereby potentially impacting reproductive rights nationwide. The court further stipulated that individuals responsible for inadvertently damaging these embryos would be liable, subject to the same laws governing accidental deaths applicable to “all unborn children, irrespective of their location.”

In a formal statement, Biden declared, “In today’s America, in the year 2024, women encounter rejection from emergency rooms and are compelled to embark on journeys spanning hundreds of miles to access healthcare, while medical practitioners fear legal repercussions for providing abortion services,” underscoring the mounting obstacles confronting women’s reproductive freedoms. He continued, “And now, a court in Alabama has jeopardized access to certain fertility treatments for families desperately seeking to conceive. The disregard for women’s autonomy in making these decisions for themselves and their families is both shocking and intolerable.”

Although the ruling’s jurisdiction is confined to Alabama, apprehensions have arisen regarding its potential ramifications on IVF procedures nationwide. Numerous healthcare systems in Alabama have already announced halts in IVF treatments in response to the ruling.

The Biden administration explicitly linked the Alabama decision to the influence of former President Trump on the judiciary, citing his appointment of conservative justices to the Supreme Court.