Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,000 per 8 gram and Rs 5750 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram and Rs 10 per 1 gram.

The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.6420.6 per gram, up by Rs.1014. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.5881.3 per gram, up by Rs.930.The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 0.34%, while over the last month it has seen a 1.23% increase. The price of silver is Rs.74900 per kg, down by Rs.900 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.62050 per 10 gram, up by 0.118%.Silver futures were trading at Rs.73232 per kg, down by 0.061%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,026.5 per ounce. Gold has gained 0.7% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,035.5 per ounce. Price of spot platinum was up 0.1% at $903.25 per ounce, palladium rose 0.3% at $970.48, while silver was up 0.3% at $22.80 per ounce.