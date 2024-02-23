Fire breaks out in train engine: Video

Dhenkanal: A massive fire broke out in a train engine near Gobindapur at Joranda Road railway station in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. No casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire was extinguished by 4 fire engines.

Indian Railways has shut down the route for other trains. The electric connection has been shut down in the area and the route is closed for other trains

Earlier in December, a coach of the Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express caught fire at Cuttack railway station. The fire was doused immediately and no casualty was reported in the incident. In the same month, a fire broke out in Purna-Parli passenger train near Maharashtra’s Nanded. The fire broke out in an empty luggage-cum-guard van coach stationed in the Nanded Maintenance Yard.

#WATCH | Odisha: A train engine caught fire near Gobindapur in Joranda Road railway station in Dhenkanal district. The reason behind the train catching the fire is unclear. Four fire tenders reached the spot. The electric connection has been shut down in that area and that route… pic.twitter.com/nFIr7086qQ — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

In November, the New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special train reported a fire near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. The fire broke out when the train was passing through Sarai Bhopat Railway station.