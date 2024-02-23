Kawasaki launches Ninja 500 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Kawasaki has launched its Ninja 500 in India. The Bike is offered at a price tag of Rs 5.24 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, India). Bookings are now open across Kawasaki dealerships nationwide, with deliveries expected to commence by the end of this month.

The Ninja 500 is powered by a new liquid-cooled, 451cc, parallel-twin engine. This engine generates 45 bhp at 9,000rpm and 42.6 Nm at 6,000rpm. The engine pairs with a 6-speed gearbox.

It also has a 41 mm telescopic front fork setup with 121 mm travel and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with 130 mm wheel travel. Braking is facilitated by 310 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes.

The Ninja 500 features a full fairing, clip-on bars and a split headlight design. The bike is available in a single colour- Metallic Spark Black. It gets a compact windscreen, sharp contours on the front fender and fairing, a raised tail section, split seating, and a clip-on handlebar.

The Ninja 500 gets an LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity, allowing riders access to notifications, riding logs, and community features. Additional features include a Kawasaki Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System, Type-C charging port, assist and slipper clutch, and dual-channel ABS.

With a wheelbase of 1375 mm and a seat height of 785 mm, the bike weighs 171 kg and measures 1995 mm in length, 730 mm in width, and 1120 mm in height, with a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres.