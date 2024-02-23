Know booking process, timings and more about Kamakhya temple

Guwahati: Kamakhya Devi Temple’, situated atop the Nilanchal Hill in Guwahati, Assam, is one of the most famous Hindu temples in North East India dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, a manifestation of Goddess Shakti who is believed to be the master of many great tantric powers.

Considered to be one of the 51 ‘Siddha Shaktipeeths’ in India where the womb and ‘yoni’ or ‘vagina’ of Goddess Sati is supposed to have fallen when she immolated herself, the temple holds a great religious significance in the hearts of Hindu pilgrims who travel here from far off corners of the country to pay their reverence and to get their wishes fulfilled.

Booking Process:

The Kamakhya Mandir does not require any prior booking for darshan or pooja. Devotees can visit the temple at any time during its opening hours and offer their prayers. However, for special poojas and rituals, you may need to book in advance. The temple also offers online booking facilities for various poojas like Kumari Puja, Ambubachi Puja, etc.

Timings:

The temple opens at 5:30 am and closes at 10 pm every day. However, there are specific timings for different rituals and poojas. The morning aarti is held at 5:30 am while the evening aarti is at 7:30 pm. The temple remains closed from 1 pm to 2:30 pm for lunch and cleaning rituals.

Reaching Kamakhya Mandir:

The Kamakhya Mandir is located about 8 km away from Guwahati and can be easily reached by various modes of transport.

By Air: The nearest airport is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, which is well-connected to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.

By Train: The nearest railway station is Guwahati Junction, which is well-connected to all major cities in India.

By Road: The Kamakhya Mandir is well-connected by road and can be easily reached by private or state-run buses.