Know how to block SBI ATM card by phone call, SMS, online

Mumbai: Debit cards serve as payment cards enabling individuals to make purchases and withdraw money directly from their bank accounts. They offer a convenient cash-free option, directly connected to the user’s bank account, providing security through PIN-based authentication and fraud detection to safeguard against unauthorised transactions. If your card is lost or stolen then you can block the cards.

SBI Debit Card Block: Call Toll-Free Number:

Among the quickest ways to block your SBI ATM/debit card is by calling the bank’s toll-free numbers at 1800 11 2211 or 1800 425 3800. Follow the instructions you get after calling the toll-free number and block your card.

SBI Debit Card Block Through Internet Banking:

Visit SBI’s official website at onlinesbi.com.

Log in to SBI’s Internet banking portal by entering the username and password.

Go to the e-service section and click on the ATM card service option. Then click on the block ATM card option.

Select the account that has been linked to the ATM cum debit card that you want to block.

You will be able to see the list of all the blocked and active cards. The list will show the first and last four digits of the debit card.

To proceed further, the account holder will have to select the card they want to block. Then give a reason (if it is lost or stolen) and click on the submit option.

You then need to verify all the required information before making the confirmation.

Select the request mode and opt for an OTP number or use the profile password (as per choice).

Enter the OTP or password as selected, then click on the confirm option.

Once the SBI ATM debit card has been blocked, the account holder will receive a ticket number via SMS.

SBI Debit Card Block Via SMS:

Go to your inbox and type – BLOCK XXXX (where XXXX is mentioned write down the last 4 digits of your debit card) and send it to 567676.

This service can be availed only using the mobile number linked to your bank account. After the bank has received the SMS, you will receive a confirmation. The SMS notification will mention your ticket number, blocking time and blocking date.