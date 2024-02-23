Know how to use sexting to improve your marriage

Sexting is nothing but sending, receiving, or forwarding sexually explicit messages, photographs, or images, primarily between mobile phones, of oneself to others.

Sexting is an important mode of connection. ‘XOXO’ (hugs and kisses), ‘French’ (French kiss), ‘IWSN’ (I want sex now), ‘<3’ (heart), and ‘LOML’ (love of my life) – these are some of the terms used by couples.

A study published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior, found that 75 percent of young adults claimed to have engaged in sexting in general, while 62 percent said they had sent or received a sexually-explicit picture message. Research shows that those in a committed relationship who sent sexual pictures to their partners reported positive sexual and emotional outcomes.

The study revealed that both men and women reported greater ‘positive consequences’ from sexting in committed relationships than in casual ones.

Studies show that while the majority of men can experience positive feelings as a result of sexting in both casual and committed relationships, most females need a higher level of emotional commitment to feel comfortable partaking

Tips for sexting with your partner:

The first and most important step towards starting a sexting conversation with your partner is making sure you’re both comfortable with it.

Start with something flirty. Find a specific source of inspiration. Once you’re comfortable, start to move the conversation from suggestive to explicit.

Even if you’re the one that first initiates a sexting conversation with your partner, keep in mind that the more engaged you both are, the better it will be. To get them engaged, use positive affirmations to build up your partners confidence.