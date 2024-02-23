Magha Purnima 2024: Know date, significance and puja rituals

Magha Purnima will be observed on Saturday, February 24, 2024. It is a day devoted to honouring Lord Vishnu and the Moon God, occurring monthly as the Full Moon Day. On the full moon day of the bright fortnight of every month, devotees observe fasting and worship Lord Vishnu along with Mother Lakshmi. It is believed that by observing these rituals, individuals can achieve happiness and prosperity.

Magha Purnima 2024 Date: February 24, 2024

Purnima tithi begins: 03:33 PM on February 23, 2024

Purnima tithi ends: 05:49 PM on February 24, 2024

Puja muhurat: 03:26 PM to 04:51 PM on February 24, 2024

Puja Rituals:

Wake up early and take a holy bath.

Offer Arghya, a mixture of black sesame seeds and kumkum in water, to the Sun God.

Lay out a cloth and place idols of Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi.

Present them with offerings including flowers, sesame seeds, barley seeds, sandalwood, and turmeric.

Light a ghee lamp, perform aarti, and recite Mantras and Satyanarayan Katha.

Provide special offerings to the deities, including the Tulsi plant.

Express prayers for happiness, prosperity, and wealth.

Distribute Prasad among others and partake in it yourself.

Mantras:

Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye..!!

Om Namo Narayanaye Namah..!!

Om Namo Laxmi Narayanaye Namah..!!

Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva…!!

Achyutam Keshvam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janki Vallabham.!!