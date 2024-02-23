Mineral production in India 5.1 per cent in December

New Delhi: Mineral production in India grown by 5.1 percent in December 2023 as compared to the level in the month of December 2022. The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of December, 2023 is at 139.4. Data released by the Ministry of Mines revealed this.

As per data, the cumulative growth of Mineral Production for the period April to December, 2023-24 is 8.5 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last year.

Minerals that have projected positive growth during December, 2023 include Magnesite, Lignite, Limestone, Coal, Natural Gas, Zinc, Manganese, Lead, Copper and Bauxite. However, a negative growth was registered in the production of petroleum (crude), gold, chromite, phosphorite and diamond.

In December, the production of coal stood at 929 lakh tonnes while that of lignite at 40 lakh tonnes, iron ore at 255 lakh tonnes and limestone at 372 lakh tonnes.

The country produced iron ore worth Rs 9,360 crore in December, 2023, higher from Rs 6,943 crore in the year-ago month. In case of limestone, the output was worth Rs 984 crore in December last year compared to Rs 887 crore in December 2022. Silver production was worth Rs 452 crore in December 2023, up from Rs 305 crore a year ago.