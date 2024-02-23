Moringa ladoo recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup of dried Moringa leaves (Moringa powder can also be used)

1 cup of pitted dates

1/2 cup of shredded coconut (unsweetened)

1/4 cup of nuts (such as almonds, cashews, or walnuts)

1 tablespoon of coconut oil (optional, for binding)

Instructions to make:

Prepare the Moringa: If you’re using dried Moringa leaves, grind them into a fine powder using a blender or food processor. If you have Moringa powder readily available, skip this step.

Combine Ingredients: In a blender or food processor, combine the dried Moringa powder, pitted dates, shredded coconut, and nuts of your choice. Blend until the mixture forms a sticky dough-like consistency.

Shape into Ladoos: Take small portions of the mixture and roll them into bite-sized balls, shaping them into ladoos.

Coat with Coconut: Roll the ladoos in shredded coconut after shaping them.

Refrigerate and Enjoy: Place the Moringa ladoos in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes to firm up.