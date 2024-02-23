Nvidia adds $277 billion in stock market value in a single day

In a groundbreaking achievement, semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia experienced a staggering increase in market capitalization amounting to $277 billion within a single day.

This surge was driven by Nvidia’s quarterly earnings report surpassing the predictions of financial analysts, reigniting enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI).

“The velocity at which Nvidia’s stock is ascending surpasses my initial expectations, but I believe it’s warranted given the fundamental enhancements in AI computing,” stated Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, as quoted by Reuters.

Nvidia’s stock price soared by 16.4 percent, concluding at $785.38, thereby establishing a new record-high closing figure and elevating the company to the position of the third most valuable entity in the US stock market, surpassing tech giants such as Amazon.com and Alphabet.

The surge in Nvidia’s market worth not only surpassed the total value of Coca-Cola but also propelled various major indices including the broader S&P 500, Europe’s STOXX 600, and Japan’s Nikkei share average to reach record highs, underscoring the far-reaching impact of Nvidia’s performance on global markets.

Investor confidence surged as Nvidia projected a remarkable 233 percent increase in revenue for the current quarter, exceeding market expectations and indicating robust demand for its semiconductor chips.

Other semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom, which are also heavily involved in AI-related technology, experienced significant surges in their stock prices, further amplifying the optimism surrounding the technology sector.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surged to an all-time high with its most substantial single-day gain since May 2023, while both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also reached unprecedented levels, signaling a broader market upswing.