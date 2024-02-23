Police recovers 5,700 kg cocaine

London: British police recovered 5.7 tonnes (5,700 kg) of cocaine. The drug was concealed in a container of bananas at the port of Southampton on England’s south coast.

This is the biggest-ever seizure of serious drugs in the England. It had an estimated value of £450 million ($568 million) based on UK street prices. The cargo had been transported from South America. The drug was heading to Hamburg in Germany.

‘This record-breaking seizure will represent a huge hit to the international organised crime cartels involved, denying them massive profits,’ said NCA director Chris Farrimond.

The previous largest seizure of drugs in the UK was 3.7 tonnes of cocaine found in Southampton in 2022.