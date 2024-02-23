Reddit discloses its intention to go public in the United States stock market

Reddit, the titan of social media, has announced its intentions to debut on the United States stock exchange, while also disclosing a narrowed net loss of $90.8 million and a revenue increase of around 21 percent in 2023.

As reported by Reuters, the company’s initial public offering (IPO) filing, recently made public, signifies a momentous juncture nearly two decades following its establishment.

Reddit’s pivot toward going public is garnering keen attention, positioning itself in competition with social media giants such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Boasting an average of 73.1 million daily active users and 267.5 million weekly active users reported in the final quarter of 2023, Reddit boasts a colossal user base, comprising over 100,000 active communities and 1 billion cumulative posts.

In an endeavor to fortify its revenue streams, Reddit has secured a significant deal with Alphabet’s Google, as per sources familiar with the arrangement.

The agreement involves providing access to Reddit’s content to Google’s artificial intelligence models, with the contract estimated to be valued at roughly $60 million annually.

The IPO filing reveals CEO Steven Huffman’s ownership of Class B common stock, contingent upon Reddit achieving a post-offering market capitalization valuation of $5 billion.

The anticipated valuation and market performance of the social media platform are anticipated to resonate positively among investors, instilling confidence in Reddit’s trajectory.

However, despite Reddit’s prominence in the social media sphere, questions persist regarding its monetization strategy and content moderation practices.

In comparison to counterparts like Meta (Facebook) and Twitter, Reddit’s revenue figures are relatively modest, underscoring the necessity to refine its advertising model and address apprehensions regarding content moderation.

Nonetheless, Reddit has established a distinctive niche for itself, particularly among younger demographics, bolstered by its acquisition of Dubsmash, a TikTok competitor, in 2020.

The journey towards IPO has not been devoid of challenges for Reddit.