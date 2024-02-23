Roads in UAE to be temporarily closed: Details

Dubai: Some roads in Fujairah will be temporarily closed for traffic on Friday. The Fujairah Police General Headquarters announced this. Traffic will be temporarily suspended on some roads for the fifth stage of the UAE Tour cycling race.

The authority said that the suspension will take place from 11.30am to 1pm at specific intersections when the competitors pass through. Fujairah Police urged motorists to take alternate routes during the closures.

The authority said that the road will be closed from Address Hotel (Dibba) heading to the Ras Dibba area from 11.50am to 12pm. The road from Ras Dibba towards the Al Muhallab area will be closed from 12pm to 12.15pm, while the closure of Al Muhallab Street in the direction to Saih Dibba will take place from 12.15pm to 12.25pm.

The road will be closed from Saih Dibba Street in the direction to the Muharraqa area from 12.25pm to 12.45p.m The closure of Al Muharraqa Street in the direction to Al Tawain Roundabout will be from 12.45 to 1pm.

The fifth stage of the Tour, named Al Aqah Stage, is a sprint stage and will see riders traverse a distance of 182km from Al Aqah to Umm Al Quwain.