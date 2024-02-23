Samsung launches Galaxy Fit 3: Details

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 has officially been unveiled by the company. The smartwatch succeeds the Galaxy Fit 2, which was launched in September 2020. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will be available starting February 23 in select markets. It is not certain whether the wearable will go on sale in India or not.

The Galaxy Fit 3 has an aluminium build and will be available in grey, pink gold, and silver colours. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 sports a 1.6-inch display. Details about the processor of the fitness tracker were not revealed, but it is reported to be paired with 16MB RAM and 256MB of inbuilt storage. The smartwatch also gets more than 100 watch faces, and users can also add their photos as background.

Also Read: Know how to use sexting to improve your marriage

The Galaxy Fit 3 features heart rate and stress level monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) level monitoring, sensors for tracking sleep patterns and snoring, and more. There is a Sleep Coach feature available that provides users with personalised insights to improve their sleep quality. The fitness tracker comes with more than 100 workout modes. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance (up to 5ATM).