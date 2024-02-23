Simple steps to find your computer’s IP address

Mumbai: Internet Protocol (IP) address is the unique identifying number assigned to every device connected to the internet. IP address is a numeric label assigned to devices that use the internet to communicate.

Knowing IP address Is helpful in fixing network problems, connecting a new device, or just curious.

First, make sure your computer is turned on and connected to the network you want to check. For Windows users, open the Command Prompt by typing “cmd” and hitting ‘Enter’. Mac users can find the Terminal app by searching for it in Spotlight.

Steps to find IP address:

For Windows:

Open the Command Prompt and type ‘ipconfig’ before pressing ‘Enter’.

Look for ‘IPv4 Address’ or ‘IPv6 Address’ under the network connection you’re using. That’s your computer’s IP address.

For Mac:

Open the Terminal app and type ‘ifconfig’ before hitting ‘Enter’.

Find the section related to your active network connection, usually labelled ‘en0’ or ‘en1’.

Look for the ‘inet’ line; the number next to it is your computer’s IP address.

You can use it for various tasks like setting up a printer, fixing network issues, or configuring network settings. Just remember that your IP address might change if you switch networks, so it’s a good idea to check it whenever you need it.