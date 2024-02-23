Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices rose in Friday’s trade. Nifty50 hit a record high for the fifth straight session. BSE Sensex was up 120.34 points, or 0.16%, at 73,278.58. NSE Nifty was up 41.20 points, or 0.19%, at 22,258.65.

Across sectors, PSU Banks and Realty stocks were up nearly 1% each. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged up to 0.5%.

Top gainers were Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Airtel, ICICI Bank, and NTPC. Top losers were Hero MotoCorp, Titan, Grasim Industries, LTIMindtree, and HDFC Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,410.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs1,823.68 crore worth of stocks on February 22.