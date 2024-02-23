Study: Snakes are ‘quick learners and this helped them bigtime during evolution

The headline of this report might inadvertently evoke mental images of a snake performing tricks akin to an obedient dog. We can be reasonably confident that these serpentine creatures, while indeed deadly in many cases (though not always), lack the inherent canine inclination to obediently follow commands. Nonetheless, a recent study has concluded that snakes are adept learners, albeit over the vast expanse of millions of years. This assertion may seem paradoxical at first glance. However, this rapid learning, in an evolutionary context, has conferred upon snakes a remarkable level of success, enabling them to diversify their species extensively over epochs.

Published in the journal Science, the study suggests that due to snakes’ heightened adaptability for survival, they have undergone evolutionary changes at a pace surpassing that of their close relatives in the animal kingdom, such as lizards. Moreover, the research posits that snakes have evolved up to three times faster than their lizard counterparts.

“Snakes have evolved at a swifter pace and, dare we say it, more effectively than certain other animal groups. They exhibit versatility, flexibility, and a capacity to specialize in prey that other animal groups cannot exploit,” remarked senior author Professor Daniel Rabosky of the University of Michigan, as cited by the British Natural History Museum in a report on its website.