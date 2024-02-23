Union government extends duty-free import of yellow peas

New Delhi: The Union government has extended the timeline for duty-free imports of yellow peas. The timeline is extended by a month till 30th April this year. Earlier the duty-free imports of yellow peas were allowed till 31st March.

India largely imports yellow peas from Canada and Russia. India is a large consumer and grower of pulses. India meets a portion of its consumption needs through imports. India primarily consumes chana, Masur, urad, Kabuli chana, and tur.

Meanwhile, the Union government extended the 20 per cent duty on export of parboiled rice beyond March 31. The union finance ministry said the 20 per cent export duty will continue beyond March 31 without an end date.