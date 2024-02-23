Vivo launches Y200e 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo Y200e 5G was launched in India. The handset is currently available for pre-orders. It joins the Vivo Y200 5G in the lineup, which was introduced in October 2023.

The Vivo Y200e 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 20,999. It is available in a Black Diamond colour, which features a textured plastic rear panel, and a Saffron Delight shade that comes in a vegan leather finish.

HDFC and ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders are eligible for an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on full or EMI transactions between February 22 and February 29. Select bank customers may also be eligible for no-cost EMI for up to six months.

The Vivo Y200e 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to an additional 8GB, while the storage can be extended to up to 1TB via microSD card. The phone ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

The Vivo Y200e 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor.

Vivo packs a 5,000mAh battery into the Vivo Y200e 5G with support for 44W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 5G, 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connectivity. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.