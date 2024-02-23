Xiaomi launches 14 Ultra : Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi 14 Ultra was unveiled in China. This phone joins the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, that were introduced in October 2023. The lineup is confirmed to launch globally on February 25 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona.

Offered in black, blue, and white colours, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,800) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,600) and CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 89,800), respectively. There’s also a Titanium Special Edition variant of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra listed at CNY 8,799 (roughly Rs. 1,01,300) for the 16GB + 1TB configuration.

Also Read: Xiaomi launches new tablet: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display with a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness level of 3,000 nits. The display is curved from all sides, and is protected by Shield Glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is equipped with a quad rear camera unit- a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), two 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors – one with 3.2x optical and another with 5x optical zoom, with 75mm and 120mm focal length, respectively. Meanwhile, the fourth 50-megapixel sensor is paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera houses a 32-megapixel sensor.

A 5,300mAh battery with support for 90W, 80W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging backs the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The phone also supports 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, and USB Type-C. For security, it is equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.