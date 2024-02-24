AAP-Congress alliance to be officially announced on Feb 24

The AAP and Congress are expected to announce an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and several other states, including Gujarat and Haryana. Sources within the AAP revealed that the alliance could be officially declared on Saturday. Both parties are part of the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties formed to counter the BJP in the upcoming polls.

The alliance is anticipated to include seat-sharing arrangements for constituencies in Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh, and Haryana. According to sources, the AAP is likely to contest four out of seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, while the Congress will field candidates in the remaining three constituencies. Additionally, the AAP has already named its candidates for two seats in Gujarat and one seat in South Goa, with expectations of securing another seat in Haryana.