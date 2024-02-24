Actress Judith Godreche speaks out against sexual violence in the French film industry

Actress Judith Godreche garnered a standing ovation at the Cesar Awards on Friday as she took a stand against sexual violence within the French film industry.

The thriller “Anatomy of a Fall” dominated France’s prestigious cinematic awards, securing six trophies, including the coveted Best Film accolade, propelling it with fresh momentum ahead of the Oscars, where it boasts five nominations.

However, the spotlight of the evening shifted away from the winners and losers as Godreche delivered a powerful speech, addressing the “level of impunity, denial, and privilege” prevailing in the industry.

A prominent figure in France’s #MeToo movement, Godreche has publicly accused directors Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon of sexually assaulting her during her teenage years. Both directors vehemently deny these allegations.

“Why should we tolerate the exploitation of young girls under the guise of an art form that we cherish and that unites us?” she questioned.

She further emphasized the vulnerability of young girls, urging vigilance and protection. “We must be attentive to young girls. They explore the depths of the pool, they collide, they get hurt, but they bounce back,” she remarked.

Godreche’s impassioned speech resonated deeply with the audience, sparking a collective show of support and solidarity. Her courageous stance against sexual violence in the film industry reverberated throughout the event, prompting reflection and calls for greater accountability and reform.