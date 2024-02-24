Allahabad HC to Address Mathura Shahi Idgah Case on Feb 29

The Allahabad High Court scheduled February 29 for further proceedings regarding a plea contesting the validity of a lawsuit aimed at removing the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura. The suit, initiated by the Shahi Idgah Intezamia Committee, challenges the admissibility of a petition filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at the Katra Keshav Dev temple. Virajman’s petition alleges that the mosque was constructed on a 13.37-acre parcel of land belonging to the temple and demands its demolition. Justice Mayank Kumar Jain, after considering arguments on Friday, set February 29 as the next hearing date. Last year in May, the high court consolidated all 15 cases associated with the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute. Earlier in January, the court granted time to the Hindu party to respond to the Muslim side’s application.